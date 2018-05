May 9 (Reuters) - Google:

* GOOGLE CLOUD ANNOUNCES INTENT TO ACQUIRE VELOSTRATA

* SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED VELOSTRATA

* SAYS ENTERPRISE CLOUD MIGRATION TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER VELOSTRATA'S TEAM WILL BE JOINING CO'S TEL AVIV OFFICE - BLOG