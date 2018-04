BRIEF-Goosehead Insurance Files For IPO Of Up To $100 Mln

April 2 (Reuters) - Goosehead Insurance Inc:

* GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK LISTED ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “GSHD”

* SAYS KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS A STIFEL COMPANY, WILLIAM BLAIR AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text - (bit.ly/2H3vFLZ)