BRIEF-Goosehead Insurance Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.11

March 12 (Reuters) - Goosehead Insurance Inc:

* GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 59 PERCENT TO $23.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.07 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TOTAL WRITTEN PREMIUMS PLACED FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $975 MILLION AND $1.035 BILLION

* TOTAL REVENUES FOR 2020 UNDER ASC 606 REVENUE ACCOUNTING ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $100 MILLION AND $105 MILLION

* TO DATE, BUSINESS HAS BEEN UNAFFECTED BY UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS