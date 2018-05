BRIEF-Gopro Expects Q2 Revenue To Be Between $260 Million And $280 Million" - Conf Call

May 3 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc:

* GOPRO SAYS “FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, WE EXPECT REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $260 MILLION AND $280 MILLION” - CONF CALL

* GOPRO SAYS “ FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2018, WE EXPECT REVENUE TO GROW RELATIVE TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2017.” - CONF CALL

* GOPRO SAYS “WE EXPECT Q3 2018 TO REPRESENT A LOWER PROPORTION OF SECOND HALF REVENUE COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2017.” - CONF CALL

* GOPRO SAYS "IN 2018, THE TIMING OF NEW PRODUCTS WILL SHIFT REVENUE INTO Q4" - CONF CALL