BRIEF-Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Says All Operational Assets Continue To Function As Expected

April 1 (Reuters) - Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC :

* GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC - ALL OPERATIONAL ASSETS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION AS EXPECTED

* GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC - FOR SITES UNDER CONSTRUCTION, WE ARE SUSPENDING WORK FROM END OF THIS WEEK

* GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC - CONTINUE TO PLAN THAT TWO PROJECTS WILL COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN Q1 2021 AND TWO IN Q3 2021.

* GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC - REAFFIRMS ITS ANNUAL DIVIDEND TARGET OF 7.0 PENCE PER SHARE,

* GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC - CURRENTLY SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON ITS ABILITY TO CONTINUE TO MEET ITS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: