April 26 (Reuters) - Gorman-Rupp Co:

* GORMAN-RUPP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES ROSE 4.3 PERCENT TO $96.6 MILLION

* COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* GORMAN-RUPP - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 ARE PRESENTLY PLANNED TO BE IN RANGE OF $10-$15 MILLION