BRIEF-Gossamer Bio Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

March 24 (Reuters) - Gossamer Bio Inc:

* GOSSAMER BIO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.89

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.86 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GOSSAMER BIO - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $401.8 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2019

* DUE TO ONGOING COVID-19 VIRAL PANDEMIC, PHASE 2 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH PAH TO LIKELY COMMENCE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* GOSSAMER BIO - IN RESPONSE TO ONGOING COVID-19 VIRAL PANDEMIC, PLANNED SERIES OF COST-OPTIMIZATION INITIATIVES

* GOSSAMER BIO - SEE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING & CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO MIDDLE OF 2022