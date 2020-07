July 2 (Reuters) - Gossamer Bio Inc:

* GOSSAMER BIO - EFFECTIVE AS OF JULY 2, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* GOSSAMER BIO - SECOND AMENDMENT AMENDS ABILITY TO ACCESS REMAINING $120.0 MILLION IN TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS IN 2 ADDITIONAL TRANCHES (EACH $60.0 MILLION)

* GOSSAMER BIO - SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO JAN 1, 2025