Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gosun Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE 99.997 PERCENT STAKE IN HUAQI COMMUNICATION FOR UP TO 918.97 MILLION YUAN ($138.89 million) VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 470 MILLION YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUND THE ACQUISITION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kkJzOR Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6166 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)