Jan 3(Reuters) - Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it acquired 84.1 percent stake in ZTEWelink Technology and it is holding 95.5 percent stake in ZTEWelink Technology

* Says it issues 25.4 million shares and raises 330 million yuan in total via private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YtGg6V

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)