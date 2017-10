Sept 13 (Reuters) - GOTECH GROUP PLC

* SAYS AS CONCSEQUENCE OF HUMPHREYS STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD, PROFESSOR MICHAEL CAINE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* CAINE HAS AGREED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHAIRMAN UNTIL SUCH TIME THAT A PERMANENT CHAIRMAN IS APPOINTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)