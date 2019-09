Sept 3 (Reuters) - GOUR MEDICAL SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY A CAPITAL INCREASE TO DEVELOP ITS PRODUCTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 0.46 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION CORRESPONDS TO CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 112,709 WHICH MAY BE INCREASED TO EUR 129,615 IF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IS EXERCISED

