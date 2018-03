March 13 (Reuters) - Gourmet Kineya Co Ltd

* Says co and co’s wholly owned unit ASAHI CATERING CO.,LTD. will jointly sell Osaka-based property to TaiyoHouse on March 30, for 930 million yen in total

* Says gain from the sale will be 607 million yen

