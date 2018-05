May 23 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN AECON AND CCCI WILL NOT PROCEED

* AECON GROUP- GOVERNOR IN COUNCIL ISSUED ORDER UNDER INVESTMENT CANADA ACT DIRECTING CCCI NOT TO IMPLEMENT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF AECON

* AECON IS NO LONGER ACTIVELY PURSUING A SALE PROCESS.

* COMPANY HAS REINSTATED ITS SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS BEEN DISSOLVED