BRIEF-Government Of Canada Updates Mandatory Requirements For Travellers Entering Canada

April 14 (Reuters) - Public Health Agency Of Canada:

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA SAYS GOVERNMENT OF CANADA UPDATES MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR TRAVELLERS ENTERING CANADA

* ANY TRAVELLER ARRIVING IN CANADA CAN’T ISOLATE OR QUARANTINE IN PLACE WHERE THEY’LL BE IN CONTACT WITH VULNERABLE PEOPLE

* UPON ARRIVAL EVERY TRAVELLER NEED TO CONFIRM THEY HAVE SUITABLE PLACE TO ISOLATE OR QUARANTINE,WITH ACCESS TO BASIC NECESSITIES

* MAXIMUM PENALTIES INCLUDE FINE OF UP TO $750,000 OR IMPRISONMENT FOR 6 MONTHS, OR BOTH, FOR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER