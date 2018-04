BRIEF-Gowest Provides Update On Bradshaw Development

April 16 (Reuters) - Gowest Gold Ltd:

* GOWEST PROVIDES UPDATE ON BRADSHAW DEVELOPMENT

* GOWEST GOLD - CO, NORTHERN SUN MUTUALLY DETERMINED TO TERMINATE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATED TO REDSTONE MILL

* GOWEST GOLD LTD - TIMING FOR SATISFACTION OF CONDITIONS RELATED TO REDSTONE MILL ACQUISITION REMAINS UNCERTAIN AT THIS TIME

* GOWEST GOLD LTD - TERMINATION OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATED TO REDSTONE MILL ALLOWS CO, NORTHERN SUN TO RE-EVALUATE THEIR STRATEGIC PLANS

* GOWEST GOLD LTD - DETERMINED TO SUSPEND CURRENT MINING OPERATIONS AT BRADSHAW MINE

* GOWEST GOLD - CO, KEY PARTNERS TO CONTINUE TO WORK COOPERATIVELY TO ENSURE MINING OPERATIONS MAY BE RESUMED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AT BRADSHAW MINE

* GOWEST GOLD - AT THIS TIME, CANNOT SATISFY FEW REMAINING CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR SECOND TRANCHE OF PRE-PAID FORWARD GOLD PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PGB