March 23 (Reuters) - Gowing Bros Ltd:

* INTERIM FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND 6.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* H1 PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $2.2 MILLION VERSUS $11.9 MILLION

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 80% TO $27.3 MILLION