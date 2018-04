April 27 (Reuters) - GOZDE GIRISIM:

* PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE RANGE OF UNIT PENTA TEKNOLOJI IS SET AT 9.50 - 11.40 LIRA

* SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT PENTA TO INCREASE TO 47.6 MILLION LIRA AND 19.8 MILLION NOMINAL SHARES TO BE SOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)