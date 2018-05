May 4 (Reuters) - GOZDE GIRISIM:

* IPO BOOKBUILDING PRICE RANGE OF UNIT SOK MARKETLER TO BE AT 12.00 - 14.40 LIRA

* IPO BOOKBUILDING PERIOD OF UNIT SOK MARKETLER IS 8-9 MAY