BRIEF-GP Industries Says As Of 2 June All Of Group's Factories Resumed Normal Operations Except In Thailand

June 2 (Reuters) - GP Industries Ltd:

* AS OF 2 JUNE ALL OF GROUP’S FACTORIES RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS EXCEPT FACTORY IN THAILAND

* FOR FY2020, GROUP EXPECTS ITS ANNUAL REVENUE TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 12%

* CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROUP VOLUNTEERED A 30% REDUCTION IN SALARY FOR Q1FY2021

* SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND MANAGEMENT TEAM OF GROUP TOOK A 15% TO 20% REDUCTION IN SALARY FOR Q1FY2021

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY2020 IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BE LOWER

* LOCKDOWN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES ADVERSELY AFFECTED OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S MAJOR SUPPLIERS & CUSTOMERS

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS VOLUNTEERED A 20% REDUCTION IN DIRECTOR FEES FOR FY2020

* LOCKDOWN & SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES LED TO REDUCED PRODUCTION OUTPUT & DELAYS IN PRODUCT DELIVERY DURING 4QFY2020 AND 1QFY2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: