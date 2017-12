Dec 4 (Reuters) - GPI SPA:

* FINALIZES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUY 60 PERCENT OF XIDERA SRL‍​

* WILL ACQUIRE STAKE IN XIDERA FOR AROUND 1.0 MILLION EUROS

* TO PAY HALF OF PRICE OF ACQUISITION IN CASH AND HALF IN OWN SHARES AT EUR 15.00 PER SHARE

* CONTRACT ENVISAGES PURCHASE AND SALE OPTIONS ON REMAINING 40 PERCENT STAKE OF XIDERA