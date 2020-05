May 28 (Reuters) - GPI SpA:

* GPI S.P.A. - BLOOD MANAGEMENT, GPI TO ACQUIRE HAEMONETICS’ U.S. BLOOD DONOR SOFTWARE ASSETS

* GPI SPA - AGREED PURCHASE PRICE IS $ 14 MILLION (USD) IN UPFRONT CASH AND UP TO $ 14 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL CASH CONSIDERATION

* GPI SPA - ASSETS TO BE ACQUIRED REPRESENT TOTAL ANNUAL REVENUES OF ABOUT $11,3 MILLION

* GPI SPA - ASSET ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY MEANS OF PART OF MINI BOND ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2019