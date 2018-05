May 4 (Reuters) - GPM Metals Inc:

* GPM METALS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* GPM METALS INC - DANIEL NOONE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY

* GPM METALS INC - PETER MULLENS, CEO AND PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* GPM METALS INC - DOUG LEWIS HAS RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY