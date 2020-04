BRIEF-GPM Vindexus Says Hasn't Recorded Significant Drop In Repayment Of Debt In Portfolio Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

April 6 (Reuters) - Gielda Praw Majatkowych Vindexus SA :

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO HAS NOT RECORDED SIGNIFICANT DROP IN REPAYMENT OF DEBT IN PORTFOLIO OF CO AND UNITS

* SAYS POTENTIAL DROP IN FUTURE REPAYMENTS MAY BE RESULT OF NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON POLAND’S MACROECONOMIC SITUATION

* SAYS POTENTIAL DROP IN FUTURE REPAYMENTS MAY ALSO BE RESULT OF UNEMPLOYMENT RISE, FIELD DEBT COLLECTION DIFFICULTIES, DISRUPTION OF COURT AND EXECUTOR OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)