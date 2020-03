March 19 (Reuters) - GPT Group:

* - WITHDRAWING FY20 FFO & DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY IN RELATION TO DURATION & IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)