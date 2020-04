April 7 (Reuters) - GPT Group:

* NEGATIVE REVALUATION OF ABOUT $183 MILLION WAS RECORDED FOR GPT WHOLESALE OFFICE FUND AS AT MARCH 31

* NEGATIVE REVALUATION OF ABOUT $511 MILLION WAS RECORDED FOR GPT WHOLESALE SHOPPING CENTRE FUND

* INTENDS TO HAVE ALL GROUP INVESTMENT PROPERTIES INDEPENDENTLY VALUED AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

* REDUCTION IN OFFICE VALUATIONS REFLECTS INDEPENDENT VALUERS' ASSESSMENT OF EFFECTS OF COVID-19