March 20 (Reuters) - GR Properties Ltd:

* ‍NET LOSS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 70% AS COMPARED TO CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍RECOGNITION OF FAIR VALUE LOSS OF GROUP'S INVESTMENT PROPERTY OF BOUNDARY HOUSE​