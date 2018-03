March 23 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis:

* SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 90% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE UKRAINIAN COMPANY ERGOPACK LLC

* SAYS ERGOPACK IS INVOLVED IN THE PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS

* SAYS ANNUAL SALES OF ERGOPACK GROUP DURING 2017 AMOUNTED TO C. 29M USD Source text : bit.ly/2pywEfP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)