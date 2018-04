April 4 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA:

* SAYS INCREASE OF NUMBER OF SHARES WITH REDUCTION OF NOMINAL VALUE FROM 1.56 EURO TO 0.78 EURO‍​

* SAYS PROPOSES SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTING TO EUR 349,387 WITH INCREASE IN NOMINAL VALUE FROM 1.55 EURO TO 1.56 EURO Source text : bit.ly/2GUrF2R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)