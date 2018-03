BRIEF-Gr Sarantis Says Fy 2017 Net Profit wides By 16.78%

March 27 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis Sa:

* SAYS FY 2017 TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO € 343.16 MILLION VERSUS € 329.02 MILLION LAST YEAR, UP BY 4.30%

* SAYS FY 2017 EBITDA WAS UP BY 10.42% TO € 39.66 MIL. FROM €35.92 MIL. IN FY 2016

* SAYS FY 2017 EBITDA MARGIN OF 11.56% FROM 10.92% IN FY 2016.

* SAYS FY 2017 EBIT REACHED € 34.51 MIL. INCREASED BY 9.47% VERSUS €31.52 MIL. YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT UP BY 16.78% TO €28.63 MIL. FROM €24.52 MIL. IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* SAYS AS OF THE END OF 2017 THE GROUP MAINTAINS A NET CASH POSITION OF €16.20 MIL. FROM €7.05 MIL. IN FY16

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 0.28 EURO PER SHARE Source text : bit.ly/2pFJ4mb