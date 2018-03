March 13 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* GRAB AND CHUBB SIGN PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE INNOVATIVE IN-APP INSURANCE SOLUTIONS THROUGHOUT SOUTHEAST ASIA

* CHUBB LTD SAYS ‍PARTNERSHIP WAS ANNOUNCED AS PART OF LAUNCH OF GRAB FINANCIAL, FINTECH PLATFORM WITHIN GRAB ECOSYSTEM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: