BRIEF-Grab Plans To Go Public In Partnership With Altimeter

* GRAB, THE LEADING SUPERAPP FOR DELIVERIES, MOBILITY AND FINANCIAL SERVICES IN SOUTHEAST ASIA1, PLANS TO GO PUBLIC IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ALTIMETER

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS REPRESENT AN EXPECTED EQUITY VALUE ON A PRO-FORMA BASIS OF APPROXIMATELY US$39.6 BILLION

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE UP TO APPROXIMATELY US$4.5 BILLION IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GRAB

* ALTIMETER GROWTH - PROCEEDS INCLUDE MORE THAN US$4.0 BILLION OF FULLY COMMITTED PIPE LED BY US$750 MILLION FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - COMBINED COMPANY EXPECTS ITS SECURITIES WILL BE TRADED ON NASDAQ UNDER SYMBOL “GRAB” IN COMING MONTHS

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - INVESTORS IN PIPE INCLUDE FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS MANAGED OR ADVISED BY BLACKROCK, COUNTERPOINT GLOBAL, T.ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES, INC

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - COMMITS TO A THREE-YEAR LOCK-UP PERIOD FOR ITS SPONSOR PROMOTE SHARES

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - INVESTORS IN GRAB PIPE INCLUDE FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH LLC, JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS, MUBADALA

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - INVESTORS IN GRAB PIPE INCLUDE NUVEEN, PERMODALAN NASIONAL BERHAD AND TEMASEK

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - LEADING FAMILY GROUPS FROM INDONESIA INCLUDING DJARUM, SARIAATMADJA FAMILY AND SINAR MAS ALSO PARTICIPATED IN PIPE

* ALTIMETER - IN GRAB DEAL, COMMITTED UP TO US$500 MILLION TO CONTINGENT INVESTMENT TO BE EQUAL TO AGGREGATE DOLLAR AMOUNT OF REDEMPTIONS FROM CO’S HOLDERS

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - GRAB POSTED GMV OF APPROXIMATELY US$12.5 BILLION IN 2020, SURPASSING PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS AND MORE THAN DOUBLING FROM 2018

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - GRAB PIPE WAS UPSIZED DUE TO SIGNIFICANT INVESTOR INTEREST

* ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP - ALTIMETER GROWTH AND GRAB WILL BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF A NEW HOLDING COMPANY