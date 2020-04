April 20 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Inc :

* GRAB SAYS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, TO RIGHT-SIZE COSTS, MANAGE CAPITAL, MAKE OPERATIONAL ADJUSTMENTS TO WEATHER STORM

* GRAB SAYS FULL ECONOMIC COST OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC UNCLEAR, THERE WILL BE “TOUGH” DECISIONS AND TRADE-OFFS TO MAKE AS CO EVALUATE IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* GRAB SAYS IN COUNTRIES WITH MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS, SHARP DECLINE IN RIDE-HAILING BUSINESS, VOLUMES IN SOME COUNTRIES DOWN DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGES