BRIEF-Grace Q4 Sales $459.5 Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* GRACE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.81 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $459.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.72 TO $3.82

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 8 TO 10 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $453.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.75, REVENUE VIEW $1.81 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INCREASING ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND 14% AND DECLARING QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE​

* ‍RECORDED A PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $143 MILLION IN Q4 TO REFLECT ESTIMATED IMPACTS OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* ‍2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON AN EXPECTED ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BETWEEN 27%-28%​