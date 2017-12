Dec 14 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* GRACE TO ACQUIRE POLYOLEFIN CATALYSTS BUSINESS

* W. R. GRACE & CO - DEAL FOR $416 MILLION

* W. R. GRACE & CO - EXPECTS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND CASH

* W. R. GRACE - SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY POLYOLEFIN CATALYSTS BUSINESS OF ALBEMARLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: