May 4 (Reuters) - Grace Wine Holdings Ltd:

* FOR 1Q2020 EXPECT DROP IN REVENUE BY ABOUT RMB6 MILLION OR 47%

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN NET LOSS BY ABOUT RMB1 MILLION OR 31% IN 1Q2020

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DROP IN GROUP’S SALES SINCE FEB 2020 DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN NET LOSS PRIMARILY DUE TO DECREASE IN ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES DURING 1Q2020