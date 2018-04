April 25 (Reuters) - Graco Inc:

* GRACO REPORTS RECORD SALES AND OPERATING EARNINGS

* GRACO INC - QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.49

* GRACO INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* GRACO INC - QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MILLION VERSUS $340.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)