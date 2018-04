April 6 (Reuters) - Alamo Group Inc:

* SETTLEMENT OF STRIKE AT GRADALL INDUSTRIES, INC.

* ‍NOTIFIED THAT ON APRIL 5, UNIONIZED WORKERS AT ITS UNIT, GRADALL INDUSTRIES, INC APPROVED A 3 YEAR LABOR DEAL WITH CO

* ‍WORKERS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WORK UNDER NEW LABOR AGREEMENT ON MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018