BRIEF-Graftech International Expects Denis Turcotte To Become New Executive Chairman Of Board ​

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD EXPECTS DENIS TURCOTTE, A CURRENT DIRECTOR, TO BECOME NEW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING ​

* ‍GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL SEES FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, NET SALES $410 MILLION - $450 MILLION ​

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL SEES SHIPMENTS OF 42,500 MT - 44,000 MT FOR QUARTER-ENDED DEC. 31

* ‍GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL - IN 2018, EXPECT TO HAVE MAINTENANCE CAPEX OF ABOUT $35 MILLION​

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL SEES SHIPMENTS OF 42,000 MT - 44,000 MT FOR QUARTER-ENDED MARCH 31

* ‍GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL SEES FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, OPERATING PROFIT $245 MILLION - $274 MILLION

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL - ‍BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BE MAJORITY OWNER OF GRAFTECH FOR A SIGNIFICANT PERIOD OF TIME​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Dujt8C)