April 18 (Reuters) - GrafTech International Ltd:

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 35 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS SHARES HAVE BEEN OFFERED AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $15 PER SHARE