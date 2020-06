June 11 (Reuters) - Grafton Group PLC:

* GRAFTON GROUP - GROUP REVENUE IN CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS DOWN 26 PER CENT TO £810.9 MILLION IN FIVE MONTHS TO 31 MAY 2020

* GRAFTON GROUP - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED AT THIS STAGE

* GRAFTON GROUP - ANTICIPATE REPAYING AN ELEMENT OF DRAWN REVOLVING BANK FACILITIES DURING JUNE