BRIEF-Grafton Says Co To Close Distribution Branches And Manufacturing Plants In UK For Next 3 Weeks

March 24 (Reuters) - Grafton Group PLC:

* GRAFTON GROUP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* GRAFTON GROUP PLC - TO CLOSE ALL OUR DISTRIBUTION BRANCHES AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS IN UK FOR NEXT THREE WEEKS

* GRAFTON GROUP PLC - TRADING IN YEAR TO DATE HAS BEEN BROADLY IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* GRAFTON GROUP PLC - SOME EVIDENCE OVER LAST WEEK OF STRONGER DEMAND IN A NUMBER OF OUR DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES

* GRAFTON GROUP PLC - COVID-19 VIRUS WILL INEVITABLY LEAD TO A MATERIAL DECLINE IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY OVER COMING MONTHS

* GRAFTON GROUP PLC - NO LONGER POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

