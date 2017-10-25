BRIEF-Graham Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.00

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Graham Corp

* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2018 second quarter and first half results

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $75 million to $80 million

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Graham Corp - qtrly ‍net sales $17.2 million, compared with net sales of $21.1 million​

* Graham Corp - ‍backlog at end of Q2 of fiscal 2018 was $73.0 million​

* Graham Corp - ‍company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 to be between $2.5 million and $3.0 million​

* Graham Corp - ‍orders were $17.1 million in Q2 of fiscal 2018, down 31% from prior-year’s Q2​

* Graham Corp - ‍fiscal 2018 gross margin expected to be between 21% and 23%​

* Graham Corp - ‍"our order activity has remained weak, driving reduction in our revenue guidance for fiscal 2018"​