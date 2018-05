May 24 (Reuters) - Graham Holdings Co:

* GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $400 MILLION PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO - PRICING OF $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO - NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: