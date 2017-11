Nov 21 (Reuters) - Graincorp Ltd

* FY net profit after tax A$‍125.2​ million versus A$30.9 million

* FY revenue from ordinary activities up 10 percent to A$‍4,575.7​million

* Declares final dividend of 15.0 cents per share ​

* In FY18 co expects considerable decline in grain production across eastern Australia

* Expect continued strong performance from malt‍​