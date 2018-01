Jan 30 (Reuters) - Graines Voltz Sa:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​78.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 3.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FOR FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO INCREASE FROM +2 TO + 6%.

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 6.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MLN YEAR AGO