BRIEF-Graines Voltz Sees H1 Growth Target Beat Despite Coronavirus

March 19 (Reuters) - GRAINES VOLTZ SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP ACTIVITY CONTINUES TO BE VERY WELL ORIENTED SINCE START OF FY 2019/2020 DESPITE DISTURBED ECONOMIC CONTEXT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE BUSINESS SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY AFFECTED BY THIS CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE COMPANY’S STOCKS ARE SUFFICIENT TO MEET DEMAND IN THE COMING MONTHS AND THERE ARE THEREFORE NO SUPPLY RISKS AT THIS STAGE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE THAT THE CURRENT CRISIS WILL CALL INTO QUESTION THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF HILD SAMEN PORTFOLIO

* AS A RESULT, GROWTH IN ACTIVITY IN FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN GROWTH TARGET OF 4 TO 8% ANNOUNCED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020 AND GROUP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE AT THIS STAGE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ACTIVITY IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)