May 2 (Reuters) - Grainger PLC:

* GRAINGER EXITS WALWORTH JOINT VENTURE

* GRAINGER PLC - ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SOLD ITS 50% INTEREST IN WALWORTH INVESTMENT PROPERTY JV TO ITS PARTNER, DORRINGTON PLC FOR £67M MILLION

* GRAINGER PLC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE MARGINALLY ACCRETIVE TO GRAINGER'S EPRA NNNAV