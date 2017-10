Sept 27 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* EXPECT TO REPORT FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF APPROACHING £70M

* FY SALES OF VACANT PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED AT C.2% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2016 YEAR END VACANT POSSESSION VALUE

* SEEN LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTAL GROWTH ACROSS PORTFOLIO OF 3.7% FOR ELEVEN MONTHS TO END OF AUGUST.

* EXPECT TO REPORT A GROSS TO NET PROPERTY OPERATING COST FOR FULL YEAR OF AROUND 26%.

* ARE ALSO ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE £27.5M OVERHEADS TARGET