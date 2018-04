April 19 (Reuters) - Grainger PLC:

* GRAINGER PLC - HAS PRICED A £350M STERLING-DENOMINATED SENIOR SECURED BOND AT A COUPON OF 3.375% FOR 10 YEARS.

* GRAINGER PLC - NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE OF NOTES WILL BE USED TO REDEEM EXISTING CORPORATE BOND (£275M AT A COUPON OF C.5%) THAT MATURES IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: